Handy Trading 89.2% Higher This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 89.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.