Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($223.40) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($155.00) to €138.80 ($147.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($213.83) to €179.00 ($190.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($175.53) to €174.00 ($185.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. 5,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.4989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

