HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

