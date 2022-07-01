Head-To-Head Analysis: Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) vs. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nidec and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 0 1 0 3.00 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 7.13% 11.23% 5.50% 374Water N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nidec and 374Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.09 billion 2.16 $1.22 billion $0.51 30.35 374Water $50,000.00 6,688.76 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Nidec beats 374Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nidec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. Nidec Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

374Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

