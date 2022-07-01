Head-To-Head Survey: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) versus 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2seventy bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million 9.11 -$292.21 million N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 11.51 -$31.32 million ($0.55) -0.90

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 2seventy bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

2seventy bio presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 139.90%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,179.46%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.72% -37.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

2seventy bio beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

