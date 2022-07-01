Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $35.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

PEAK opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

