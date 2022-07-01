Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

