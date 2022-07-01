Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLFP)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.