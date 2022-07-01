Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00264775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00047555 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

