Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.46 ($1.55) and last traded at €1.46 ($1.56). Approximately 1,756,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.56 ($1.66).

HDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.32.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.