Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 228,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,140,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £12.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)
