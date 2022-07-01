Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 228,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,140,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £12.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

