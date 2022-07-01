Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Vale stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 638,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,392,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

