Henry James International Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. 32,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $205.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

