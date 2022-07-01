Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,646 shares during the quarter. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) accounts for about 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 260,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,069. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

