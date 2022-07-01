Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $296.53. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.92.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.