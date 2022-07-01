Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.48 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

