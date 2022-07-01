Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 94.2% in June

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $8.99 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

