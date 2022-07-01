HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMSVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

