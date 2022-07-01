Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Tops $350,474.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $1.25 million and $350,474.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.02155123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00191822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

