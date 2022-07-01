HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.09

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $477.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.36 million. HORIBA had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Analysts anticipate that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

