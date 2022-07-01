Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $270.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.31), with a volume of 16552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.28) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of £370.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.15.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

