H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.87

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 112228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

