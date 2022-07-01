Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.77. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

