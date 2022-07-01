Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $14.84 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,769,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

