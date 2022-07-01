Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.45

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.45 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.47). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 218,630 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.99).

The firm has a market cap of £345.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.97.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

