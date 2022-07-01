HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
