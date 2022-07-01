HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

