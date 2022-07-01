Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00012975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and $205,610.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,421,254 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.