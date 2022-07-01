ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $19.39 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00020789 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $19.39 million and $84,929.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

