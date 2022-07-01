Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 142,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

