Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 4.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,638,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,907,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ideanomics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ideanomics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,540,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

