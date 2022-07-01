Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 4.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,638,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,907,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.13.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
