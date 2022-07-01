IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 14.1% This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and $73.31 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

