Idle (IDLE) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $632.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00741012 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

