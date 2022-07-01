ImageCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $924.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,365.90 and approximately $924.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,777,415 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

