iMe Lab Price Down 23.2% This Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $274,870.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00185908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00503744 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00083393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015858 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

