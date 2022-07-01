Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 59.2% in June

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. 138,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,590. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.00) to GBX 1,780 ($21.84) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

