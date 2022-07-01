Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
