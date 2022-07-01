Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.