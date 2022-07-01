Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,413 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $609,925.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,886.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 68,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

