Insider Buying: Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Buys $108,300.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $3.52 on Friday. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

