Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,590,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,365,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

