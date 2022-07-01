Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00.

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

