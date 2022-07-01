Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $1,078,250.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GO stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

