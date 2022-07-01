Insider Selling: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Major Shareholder Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 160,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,375. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.