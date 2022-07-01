Insider Selling: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CMO Sells 12,324 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 581,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,619.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $84,448.19.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

