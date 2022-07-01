Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.04

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.04 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 2636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter.
About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
