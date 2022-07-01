Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.04

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.04 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 2636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

