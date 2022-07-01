IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the May 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.51% and a negative net margin of 655.25%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

