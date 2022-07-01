InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,300 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the May 31st total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.80) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,668.75.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,350. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.