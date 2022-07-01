International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

