International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 100,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

