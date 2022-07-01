Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00027095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $67.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00185608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.01046440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00085075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,750,461 coins and its circulating supply is 241,903,552 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

