Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.64 and a 1-year high of C$18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

