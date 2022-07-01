Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

